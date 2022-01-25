Share

The Challenge With Electric Vehicle Fires

Electric vehicles provide a path toward a greener future, but they can be especially dangerous when they catch fire. While car fires are nothing new and internal combustion engine car fires are also a problem, lithium-ion battery fires are extremely volatile and challenging to put out, and there are few resources out there to help firefighters. In addition, car makers like GM, Ford, Hyundai and Tesla have had to do costly recalls due to fire risk. CNBC explores how automakers and firefighters are going to deal with EV's fire problem.

