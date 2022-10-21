Share

The CNBC Africa Conversation with Stallion AI Founder, Samer Obeidat

Artificial Intelligence has been gaining grounds and is quickly becoming a part of our daily lives, but it's also forming a significant part our future, with AI, augmenting human intelligence, being primed to transform our workspace but with that, presenting us with a new challenge on how we're going to get the skills we need to enhance and develop it. Can Africa leapfrog? CNBC Africa spoke with Samer Obeidat, Founder, Stallion AI for more.

