The Critical Role of Intellectual Property & Innovation for Youth Entrepreneurship

World Intellectual Property Day was celebrated last week. We bring you this panel discussion under the theme: The Critical Role of Intellectual Property (IP) and Innovation for Youth Entrepreneurship and Start-ups. In Rwanda, IP conversations and understanding continue to pick up steam. The panel will focus specifically on the question: Can we marry IP and Innovation as a basis of competitiveness?

Mon, 09 May 2022 09:09:05 GMT