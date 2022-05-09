Share

The Critical Role of Intellectual Property & Innovation for Youth Entrepreneurship

World Intellectual Property Day was celebrated last week. We bring you this panel discussion under the theme: The Critical Role of Intellectual Property (IP) and Innovation for Youth Entrepreneurship and Start-ups. In Rwanda, IP conversations and understanding continue to pick up steam. The panel will focus specifically on the question: Can we marry IP and Innovation as a basis of competitiveness?
Mon, 09 May 2022 09:09:05 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.