The Evolution Of Tesla | CNBC Marathon

CNBC Marathon takes a look back at the evolution of Tesla. Elon Musk is the most famous CEO of Tesla, but he’s not the company’s founder. Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning founded the company in 2003 and were the original executives. CNBC sat down with them to talk about the idea for Tesla Motors, the battery, Elon Musk and building its first car, the all-electric Roadster. Next, the Roadster was Tesla’s first car. And with only 2,450 made and an estimated 1,500 left, it’s an endangered species. But a die-hard group of early adopters and fans are passionate about keeping the EV-maker’s original electric car alive. Lastly, Elon Musk has promised driverless cars since 2016, but ‘full-self driving’ (FSD) is not even close to a fully autonomous vehicle yet. The beta program is heavily scrutinized by regulators and has earned Tesla side-eye from competitors, who usually have professionally trained drivers, not customers, test driver assist features in their vehicles. But for now, FSD Beta still available for thousands of Tesla owners to access, without the knowledge of drivers and pedestrians around them. CNBC Marathon brings together the best of CNBC’s coverage on Tesla and its evolution. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 00:36 Tesla’s Founders On Elon Musk And The Early Days (Published February 2021) 26:02 What Happened To Tesla’s First Car — The Roadster? (Published March 2022) 43:36 Tesla’s FSD Beta - An Experiment On Public Roads (Published February 2022)

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 16:00:11 GMT