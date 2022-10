Share

The Future of Digital Financial Services in Rwanda

The Bank of Kigali is unveiling new digital products aimed at disrupting the market. At this special event, Bank of Kigali is also seeking to showcase a host of milestones made so far in its operations so far. While being joined by important stakeholders to discuss the same, this panel discussion will shine a spotlight on progress, challenges and opportunities in digitizing Rwanda’s economy.

Tue, 04 Oct 2022 17:58:25 GMT