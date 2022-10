Share

The Future of Ed-Tech in Africa

The COVID-19 pandemic saw Africa leapfrog into the digital arena, and it has impacted almost every aspect of our lives; from the way we do business, to the way we work, to the way we LEARN. This panel discussion asks: where does this take us as far as the future of Ed-Tech in Africa is concerned? Is the metaverse and online learning the future of education?

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 19:14:32 GMT