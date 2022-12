Share

The Next Wave EP4: Tapping into Africa’s talent pool

Africa’s potential as a market for business opportunities for start-ups remains untapped and underestimated. This potential growth opens the window for international recruiters to also source and nurture local talent, but what does that mean for the local talent pipeline? The Next Wave will discuss Africa’s big new exports in this episode.

Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:39:23 GMT