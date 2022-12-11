The Race To Electrify America’s School Buses
The electric vehicle revolution is making its way to a new segment, school buses. In the U.S., 26 million children take 480,000 buses to and from school every day. Converting that fleet to zero emission vehicles could have a big impact. Driving the change are companies ranging from traditional school bus manufacturers, Blue Bird and Thomas Built, to electric vehicle manufacturers, Lion Electric and GreenPower Motor Company.
2:08 - Ch. 1 Electrifying buses
5:06 - Ch. 2 Early adopters
7:21 - Ch. 3 Companies
10:37 - Ch. 4 Challenges
