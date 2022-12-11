Share

The Race To Electrify America’s School Buses

The electric vehicle revolution is making its way to a new segment, school buses. In the U.S., 26 million children take 480,000 buses to and from school every day. Converting that fleet to zero emission vehicles could have a big impact. Driving the change are companies ranging from traditional school bus manufacturers, Blue Bird and Thomas Built, to electric vehicle manufacturers, Lion Electric and GreenPower Motor Company. Chapters: 2:08 - Ch. 1 Electrifying buses 5:06 - Ch. 2 Early adopters 7:21 - Ch. 3 Companies 10:37 - Ch. 4 Challenges Produced by: Andrew Evers Supervising producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Magdalena Petrova, Sam Rega Narration: Magdalena Petrova Graphics by: Jason Reginato

