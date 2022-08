Share

The rise of delivery apps in a post-pandemic era

The pandemic brought a drastic change in consumer behaviour in Rwanda's home delivery market. Once considered a premium service, home deliveries are now fast becoming the norm giving way to a growing start-up culture to take on the logistical demands of Rwandan citizens. Catch DBIR for the latest trends in the sector and more.

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 08:38:06 GMT