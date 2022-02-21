THE TIME TO END SEXUAL VIOLENCE IN WEST AFRICA IS NOW!

Historically in traditional West African countries, sexual violence, especially rape, was considered abominable and was highly sanctioned. However, due to colonialism, increasing urbanisation, and people moving away from traditional homesteads, traditional customs have waned including those protecting women from sexual violence. Today, sexual violence against women is increasing at an alarming rate. A United Nations study shows that in Sub-Saharan Africa, one in every three women in marriages or other partnerships with men suffer abuse. The report estimates that an average of one in four women in the world aged 15 to 49 (27%) have experienced physical or sexual violence from “intimate partners”. In Sub-Saharan Africa the figure climbs up to 33%.

Many countries in West Africa have laws criminalising sexual violence against women but implementing those laws have been a challenge, and this needs to change now. Effective legislation and protection for women requires an ecosystem approach where women’s groups work with traditional institutions, government institutions, healthcare, men’s groups, law enforcement and social services to enable both justice to be rendered in cases of sexual violence and services to be provided for survivors of sexual violence.

In recognition of the urgent action required to address sexual violence in West Africa, during the

16 Days of Activism global campaign this past November, the Ford Foundation’s West Africa office partnered with the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) to seed a nearly US$4 million new fund initiative known as Kasa! Over the next five years, under the management of the African Women’s Development Fund, Kasa! aims to support local organisations in Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal to address sexual violence. Meaning ‘speak out’ in the Ghanaian language Twi, the Kasa fund will strengthen and support women’s rights organisations to raise awareness of sexual violence as a violation of human rights and rally support to combat it through a three-pronged approach of prevention, accountability and support (including post-rape care and comprehensive sexual violence services).

To prevent and reduce sexual violence, concerted efforts are required. There is a lot of work to be done and I am delighted that the Ford Foundation and OSIWA have taken the first bold step to reducing sexual violence in the region, but it is not enough. We are, therefore, asking other development partners, local philanthropies, governments at various levels and communities to also commit to the cause. Kasa! aims to raise a total of $10 million within the next five years and we can’t do this without bold new partners to join us in this fight.