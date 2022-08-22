Share

The UAE moved its weekend. Here’s what happened next

The United Arab Emirates shifted its working week at the start of 2022 to better align with the rest of the world. The government's aim was to improve work-life balance for citizens and cement Dubai's position as the business hub of the Middle East. But do its residents think the change has worked?

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 08:45:00 GMT