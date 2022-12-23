Share

They launched a fantasy sports company at 22. It’s now worth $8 billion

Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth are the founders of Dream Sports, a sports tech firm from India that owns one of the biggest fantasy gaming platforms in the country — Dream11. The childhood friends started the company in 2008, but lost millions of starting capital in less than three years. More than a decade after its launch, Dream Sports says it's now valued at $8 billion with 160 million users. Watch the video above to find out how the duo bounced back from failure to launch India's first sports tech unicorn. #CNBC #Dream11 #DreamSports #FantasyFootball #FantasyCricket

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 10:00:29 GMT