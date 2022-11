Share

This rural California town is facing the end of its water supply #Shorts

Coalinga city officials estimate their small town will run out of water by Dec. 1. Mayor Ray Singleton has attempted to purchase water for Coalinga from the open market, but he says it is priced much higher than what it is typically worth. Read more: https://cnb.cx/3gDjY4t

Mon, 07 Nov 2022 17:02:12 GMT