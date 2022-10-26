Share

Thomas Grant talks about his book The Mandela Brief: Sydney Kentridge and the Trials of Apartheid

It was in important chapter in South Africa’s legal and apartheid history. A prominent anti-apartheid advocate, Sir Sydney Kentridge stepped up, and became the only lawyer to represent three Nobel Peace Prize winners – Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Chief Albert Luthuli. We speak to Thomas Grant, the author of The Mandela Brief: Sydney Kentridge and the Trials of Apartheid.

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 17:39:46 GMT