Share

Thomas Grant talks about his book The Mandela Brief: Sydney Kentridge and the Trials of Apartheid

It was in important chapter in South Africa’s legal and apartheid history. A prominent anti-apartheid advocate, Sir Sydney Kentridge stepped up, and became the only lawyer to represent three Nobel Peace Prize winners – Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Chief Albert Luthuli. We speak to Thomas Grant, the author of The Mandela Brief: Sydney Kentridge and the Trials of Apartheid.
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 17:39:46 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.