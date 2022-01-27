Share

Top Employers EP1: Recognising Excellence in People Practice

Top Employers Institute recognises two of their 2022 Top Employer Top Achievers excellence in People Practices. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Joining CNBC Africa's Morwick Pietersen are Mtimba Mbungela, Chief Human Resources Officer for Vodacom Group, and Luc-Olivier Marquet, Executive Vice President at Unilever Southern Africa.
Thu, 27 Jan 2022 14:02:03 GMT
