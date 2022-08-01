Share

Two 19-year-olds dropped out of Stanford to build India’s next tech unicorn

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra are the founders of Zepto, a start-up from India that promises to deliver groceries in less than 10 minutes. The firm is just one of many businesses to join the wave of what's known as "quick" or "instant" commerce. The childhood friends founded the business in July 2021 — right in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Operations started two months later. Zepto says it's now adding 100,000 new users daily. Watch the video to find out how these teenage Stanford dropouts built a $900 million start-up.

Mon, 01 Aug 2022 10:19:34 GMT