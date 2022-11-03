International

U.N. chief urges focus on ambition, trust at Egypt climate summit

PUBLISHED: Thu, 03 Nov 2022 16:30:54 GMT
Michelle Nichols
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 3 (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pushed rich and poor countries on Thursday “to close the ambition gap, the credibility gap and the solidarity gap” when they come together for a global climate summit starting next week in Egypt.

“It is time for an historic pact between developed and emerging economies,” he told reporters. “A pact in which developed countries deliver on the commitment made in Paris and make an additional effort to reduce emissions in line with the 1.5 degree goal.”

“And a pact in which wealthier countries provide financial and technical assistance – along with support from Multilateral Development Banks and technology companies – to help emerging economies speed their renewable energy transition,” he said.

This is a developing story…

