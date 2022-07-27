U.S. Treasury yields edge higher ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. Treasury yields pushed higher on Wednesday as investors geared up for a key policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1 basis point to 2.8068% by 1:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 2 basis points higher to 3.0284%. Yields move inversely to prices and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Much of this week’s focus will center on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, which began on Tuesday. Economists are broadly expecting a 75 basis point hike to interest rates.

The Fed is attempting to curb inflation while navigating a backdrop of slowing growth, as evidenced by weaker-than-expected data last week on business activity and jobs.