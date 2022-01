Share

UBA: ₦660bn worth of bond maturities to be paid this month

Traders at UBA say they expect a total of about 660-billion-naira worth of bonds maturity and coupon payment this month, with the majority of it coming in this week. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Bonds trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss how this inflow will impact Nigeria’s bond market.

Wed, 26 Jan 2022 14:53:47 GMT