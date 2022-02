Share

UBA: CBN special bills to see major interest

Traders at UBA say they expect the CBN special bills to witness major interest and activities as a way of managing liquidity. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, a Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week wrap of activities in the fixed income and FX markets.

Wed, 16 Feb 2022 14:17:17 GMT