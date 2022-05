Share

UBA expects higher yields movement

Traders at UBA say they expect activities in the fixed income market to be quiet this week, while anticipating yields to trend north as traders move to sell down their positions this month. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Bonds trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss market performance at the fixed income and FX markets this week.

Wed, 04 May 2022 16:32:27 GMT