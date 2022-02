Share

UBA sees investors interest in CBN special bills

Traders at UBA say they expect the market to remain bullish next week, with investors' eyes on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s special bills as an OMO maturity of 80.7 billion naira is expected next week. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, a Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 01 Feb 2022 10:24:20 GMT