UBA: T-Bills auction to shape market direction

Traders at UBA say they expect the outcome from today’s treasury bills auction to shape the direction of the secondary market in the coming days. About 139 billion naira is expected to be on offer across the standard maturities. Chuka Nwachukwu Head of Bonds trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the market is pricing at the auction today.

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 15:50:17 GMT