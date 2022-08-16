Uganda faces power cuts after major hydropower plant suspends operations

KAMPALA, Aug 16 (Reuters) – Uganda said on Tuesday a hydropower plant representing some 15% of its electricity generating capacity had been put under an emergency shutdown due to “operational challenges”, cutting the supply of power to the country’s grid.

Authorities will now implement a series of measures including power cuts – known as load shedding – to minimise demand on the grid to match the reduced supply, a statement from the energy ministry said.

Measures to restore operations were already being undertaken, but the plant was not expected to restart for another three weeks, it added.

The state-run Isimba hydropower dam on the River Nile, which has generating capacity of 183 megawatts, was constructed by a Chinese contractor with a loan secured from China’s Exim bank, and was commissioned in 2019.