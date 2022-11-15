Uganda says seeks to borrow 500 mln euros – finance ministry

KAMPALA, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Uganda is looking to borrow 500 million euros ($517.6 million)for budget spending through various credit options excluding a Eurobond issue, a finance ministry document shows.

The proposed borrowing is likely to stoke fresh concern over Uganda’s ability to repay its rapidly expanding debt.

As a percentage of gross domestic product, public debt is now just short of 50%, Finance Ministry data shows, and the World Bank warned in June that Uganda needed to rein in ballooning public debt.

The East African nation has previously considered Eurobonds for government funding but ultimately decided it would be more prudent to source credit from low-interest bilateral lenders such as China.