Uganda says will not renew Eskom’s hydropower licences next year

KAMPALA, Dec 9 (Reuters) – Uganda said on Friday it would not renew South Africa power firm Eskom’s licences to run two hydropower stations when they expire in March next year, as part of plans to bring the electricity sector under government control to reduce costs to consumers.

The government will create the Uganda National Electricity Company Limited (UNECL), a state-run company to manage the generation, transmission and distribution segments of the electricity sector, the ministry of energy and mineral development said in a statement.

President Yoweri Museveni has repeatedly complained that expensive private capital was responsible for high electricity tariffs in Uganda, which makes it unaffordable for consumers.

“The ministry has already formally notified Eskom…of the government’s decision not to renew their concession agreements when they come to their natural end in March 2023,” the ministry said in the statement.