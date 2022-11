Share

Ugandan market watch

Umeme and MTN dominated trading in the 2022 third quarter, accounting for more than 60 per cent of activity at the Uganda Securities Exchange. Bank of Uganda will this week hold the last of this month’s auctions in which it will be offering to raise a total of $76.39 million on T-Bills. CNBC Africa spoke to Alan Lwetabe, Director of Investments at Deposit Protection Fund, Uganda.

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 11:01:03 GMT