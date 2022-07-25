UNESCO appoints South Africa’s Marwala UN University Rector in Japan

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has appointed University of Johannesburg Vice Chancellor Professor Tshilidzi Marwala the new rector of the United Nations University in Tokyo, Japan.

Professor Marwala will be the university’s seventh rector and will take up his new post from next March. He succeeds Canada’s Professor David M. Malone who has headed the university for the past nine years.

The United Nations University is a global think tank of 13 institutes in 12 countries. It supports efforts to resolve global human development challenges working closely with other United Nations system organizations and leading research institutions.

An academic for most of his working life, Professor Marwala was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Internationalization at UJ till 2017 and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment before then.