Share

Welcome address by ABN Group’s Rakesh Wahi at the Future of Education Summit 2022

The 8th edition of the Future of Education Summit brings speakers and panellists from around the globe to address the most pressing issues in the education sector. The theme is The Pathway to Digital Transformation. Beyond mere physical transformation, philosophical change is necessary to meet the ever-growing demands of students, faculty and campus to create a learning environment where everything connects. Mr Rakesh Wahi, the Founder of the Future of Education Summit and the Co-Founder of the ABN Group opens the Future of Education summit with his Welcome Address.

Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:31:46 GMT