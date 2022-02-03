Political

West Africa bloc chairman says Mali’s coup was “contagious”

PUBLISHED: Thu, 03 Feb 2022 13:58:31 GMT
Cooper Inveen
Reuters
Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo attends the fifty-sixth ordinary session of the Economic Community of West African States in Abuja on December 21, 2019. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP) (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

ACCRA, Feb 3 (Reuters) – The chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Nana Akufo-Addo said on Thursday that a coup in Mali was “contagious” and had led to subsequent coups in the region.

Mali’s August 2020 coup was followed by a second military coup in the West African nation last May, one in Guinea in September last year, a coup in Burkina Faso last week, and a failed coup in Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

The trend “must be contained before it devastates our whole region,” said Akufo-Addo at the opening of a summit of West African leaders in Ghana’s capital Accra, to discuss the coup in Burkina Faso.

“This summit will focus on the emerging threats in our region that stem from the military’s interference in Mali and its contagious influence in Guinea and Burkina Faso,” he said.

This is a developing story…

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by Bate Felix)

