What catalysts will drive equities in Q2?

As the equities market winds down for the week, RT Briscoe, FTN Cocoa Processors and Niger insurance are topping the gainers chart. Rotimi Fakayejo a Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa to review the trading week as we explore what market catalysts will drive the momentum for equities in the second quarter.

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 14:14:47 GMT