Share

What is CPI and how is it measured? #Shorts

The consumer price index rose just 0.1% for the month of November 2022, an increase of 7.1% from a year ago. But what is the CPI, and how is it measured? We break it down.
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 17:00:39 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.