What stocks drove Nigerian equities in H1’22?

Seplat, Airtel Africa and MTN Nigeria were the major stocks that impacted the bullish performance recorded in the first half of this year in Nigeria’s equities market. Data by PFI Capital shows that the index closed half-year at 21.3 per cent. Olumide Sole, an Investment Analyst, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 14:41:33 GMT