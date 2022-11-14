What to watch on Monday at COP27

Nov 14 (Reuters) – Official events at the COP27 climate conference resume on Monday after a day of rest, with negotiators from nearly 200 countries diving into fractious debates on climate finance.

The negotiators will be trying before government ministers arrive this week to make as much progress as possible towards a hoped-for deal out of the annual U.N. climate summit.

But with one week left for the talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, frustrations were starting to emerge, specifically over the thorny issue of “loss and damage”, or financial support for developing countries hit by climate-fueled disasters.

All eyes turned on Monday towards Indonesia, where Chinese President Xi Jinping was meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on climate issues ahead of the G20 meeting starting on Tuesday in Bali. Experts said that whatever results from that meeting between the leaders of the world’s two biggest polluting countries will have a big impact on the COP27 talks.