What will drive positive sentiments in Nigeria equities?

The Nigerian equities market is coming back from a negative start this month as buying interest in high-valued stocks is driving a recovery. Meanwhile, traders say they expect the bearish sentiment to persist this week. Gbolahan Ologunro, a Research Analyst at Cordros Securities, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 07 Jun 2022 14:10:24 GMT