What’s driving weak investors’ sentiments?

The Nigerian equities market has continued to witness profit-taking on bellwether stocks as investors continue to sell down on their positions, putting the NGX All Share Index performance at 18.8 per cent Year To Date. Victor Onyema, a Portfolio Manager at Norrenberger Advisory Partners, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 14:32:31 GMT