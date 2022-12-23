Share

What’s Next For China After Zero-Covid Failed?

China is beginning to lift its more stringent Covid-19 restrictions after nearly three years in isolation. But what could mark the end of its zero-Covid policy may be just the beginning of the country's pandemic problems. "I think in the next couple of weeks, China will be faced with unprecedented pressure to the health system," Xi Chen, an associate professor at the Yale School Of Public Health, told CNBC in an interview. Watch the video to learn more about how China's stringent zero-Covid policies collapsed and the challenges the world's second-largest economy faces as it moves to reopen. Chapters: 01:11 — Chapter 1 03:33 — Chapter 2 04:51 — Chapter 3 Produced by: Noah Higgins-Dunn Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen

