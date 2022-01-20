Share

What’s Reshaping Arizona, New York City And Texas?

Arizona is becoming a hotbed for tech and manufacturing. New York City saw a massive exodus of its residents during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Texas is luring businesses and billionaires away from California. These are the states that people are leaving and the states seeing a surge in population. 00:00 -- Why Arizona is becoming a hotbed for tech and manufacturing 21:03 -- Here’s how New York City could save itself from bankruptcy 36:23 -- The rise of Texas and how it’s luring businesses and billionaires away from California

Thu, 20 Jan 2022 17:00:08 GMT