Share

What’s Reshaping Florida, California And New York?

The Covid-19 pandemic changed the real estate market and forced people to reevaluate where they live and work. Oracle, Palantir and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise moved their headquarters out of California and Elon Musk moved to Texas. Florida became known as a safety haven for wealthy New Yorkers fleeing Covid which now seems like a permanent move as states including New Jersey and New York raise taxes on the wealthy. Some of Wall Street and Silicon Valley’s biggest names like Elliot Management, Citadel, Shervin Pishevar, and Keith Robois, have moved to the Sunshine state to build roots. These are the states seeing a surge in population and the states that have seen a population exodus. Segments: 00:00 -- What’s Driving California’s Mass Exodus? 19:29 -- Can Florida Become The Next Big Tech And Finance Hub? 30:19 -- Are Rich People Fleeing Places With High Taxes?

Sun, 06 Mar 2022 15:00:03 GMT