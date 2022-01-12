Share

What’s The Real Cost Of Child Care In America?

Child care costs vary from state to state, even county to county. But there is one common thread across the country – it's really expensive. Both parents and child care providers are struggling to make ends meet with the rising cost of child care. Watch the video above to learn about the history of child care in America. Episodes: 00:00 -- Why Au Pairs Are Paid Only $4.35/hour 15:51 -- This School Locks Up Students’ Phones 20:54 -- Why Daycare Is So Expensive In America 43:22 -- Inside A Tech-Free School Where Tech Executives Send Their Kids
