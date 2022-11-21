Share

When Will Inflation Finally End?

When will soaring inflation finally come to an end? Economists weigh what's ahead and provide their valuable insights into what's in store for 2023. It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will sky-high prices fall back down to Earth? There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. Still, some experts are concerned that the historic pace of interest rate hikes from the Fed, aimed at cooling down the hot economy, could spur a recession once the dust settles. "It's probably going to be lower next year. How much lower is it? We're not quite sure. Inflation can be very hard to predict," Kevin Kliesen, business economist and research officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, told CNBC in an interview. Watch the video above to find out when experts think high inflation could finally come to an end, and whether the U.S. will need to enter a recession to get there. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:42 Chapter 1 3:14 Chapter 2 5:56 Chapter 3: Produced by: Noah Higgins-Dunn Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Graphics by: Mallory Brangan

