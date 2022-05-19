Share

Where Inflation Is Worst In The U.S.

Americans moved around a lot over the past two years, and those destinations also happen to have the highest inflation rates in the U.S. The relationship between migration and inflation has strengthened significantly as more people relocated from expensive coastal cities to more affordable metro areas, according to an analysis released by Redfin. Phoenix, Atlanta and Tampa are among the metro regions seeing both hot inflation and the pandemic’s surge of home buying. Watch the video above to learn more about why migration impacts inflation, how the Bureau of Labor Statistics measures rising costs, the role of wages and what may be next for these hot spots.

