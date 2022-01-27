Share

Where Online Returns Really End Up And What Amazon Is Doing About It

From free returns to box-free drop-off, sending back an online order has never been easier. But the the rise in returns has created a huge, wasteful problem, generating 5.8 billion pounds of landfill waste each year. Amazon has received mounting criticism over the destruction of millions of items and now says it’s working toward a goal of zero product disposal, with new programs to refurbish, resell, and liquidate returns. Still, the multi-leg reverse logistics journey generates 16 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, according to returns solution provider Optoro. UPS predicts a 10% increase in returns this holiday season, and fraudulent returns are up more than 10%. And sellers tell CNBC they dispose of about a third of returns. We bring you the truth behind what really happens to the growing number of online returns.
