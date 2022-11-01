Share

Who Can Defeat Inflation?

Americans look to the country’s most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. But the Federal Reserve does not have to take on the battle alone. Fiscal policy enacted by Congress and power wielded by big business can help fight rising costs. Watch the video above to learn more about how corporations and Congress influence inflation, why the Fed doesn’t have to take on rising costs alone and what it will take to normalize the U.S. economy.

