Who Is Winning The Global EV Race?

The global electric vehicle market is heating up and China wants to dominate. The country has invested at least $60 billion to support the EV industry, and it’s pushing an ambitious plan to transition to all electric or hybrid cars by 2035. Tesla entered the Chinese market in 2019 and has seen rapid growth. In the U.S., Tesla dominates the conversation around electric vehicles, but in Europe, it’s a different story. Germany-based Volkswagen Group has risen from the ashes of its 2015 emissions scandal to become the EV market leader in Europe, where it has an edge thanks to local manufacturing, brand familiarity, and cheaper price points. But whether Volkswagen can broaden its appeal to become the global EV leader remains to be seen. Meanwhile, electric vehicle infrastructure in the U.S. grows at a rapid pace. San Francisco-based Ample has brought electric vehicle battery swapping to America. The company was in stealth mode for seven years before launching recently with five swapping stations in the Bay Area. The concept isn’t new. A start-up called Better Place launched an EV and battery swapping company after it raised $850 million in venture funding, but it ultimately went bankrupt in 2013. Tesla also demoed battery swapping in 2013 but only opened one station for about a year. Elon Musk said Tesla owners were not interested in it. Battery swapping is already common in China. Electric vehicle maker Nio, for example, plans to double its network of swapping stations to 500 this year and plans to open stations in Norway as part of its expansion into Europe. SEGMENTS: 00:00 Why China Is Beating The U.S. In Electric Vehicles 17:46 Why Volkswagen Is Beating Tesla In Europe 31:44 Can EV Battery Swapping Take Off In The U.S.?

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 16:00:34 GMT