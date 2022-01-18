Share

Why Air Rage Cases Are Skyrocketing

In 2021, airlines were on track to record more cases of air rage than in the past 30 years combined. Several analysts have cited mask mandates, alcohol, and other safety procedures as common sources of the spike in unruly passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration has responded by establishing a zero-tolerance policy with fines up to $37,000 per violation. The dramatic increase in incidents has also negatively impacted flight attendants and crew members.

