Why Amazon is dominating the $113B smart home market #Shorts

Since Amazon introduced the Echo smart speaker in 2014, it’s remained the biggest and fastest-growing player in the smart home market. Its most recent expansion includes four new Echo devices, a new Fire TV, two new Ring cameras with features like radar-triggered motion detection, and the Halo Rise contactless bedside sleep tracker that can sense your breathing and movement to determine sleep stages. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/qEKKFDP9M3k
Sat, 08 Oct 2022 14:00:28 GMT
