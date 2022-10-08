Share

Why Amazon is dominating the $113B smart home market #Shorts

Since Amazon introduced the Echo smart speaker in 2014, it’s remained the biggest and fastest-growing player in the smart home market. Its most recent expansion includes four new Echo devices, a new Fire TV, two new Ring cameras with features like radar-triggered motion detection, and the Halo Rise contactless bedside sleep tracker that can sense your breathing and movement to determine sleep stages. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/qEKKFDP9M3k

