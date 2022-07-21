Share

Why Amazon’s First U.S. Union Faces Tough Road Ahead

When more than 2,600 workers at a Staten Island warehouse called JFK8 voted to join Amazon’s first U.S. union in April, it was a historic moment. But it was only the first step in a long uphill climb toward a contract. A week after the union victory, Amazon filed 25 objections with the National Labor Relations Board, and five weeks of hearings concluded this week. All this amidst a recent flurry of organizing that’s swept other major U.S. companies, too, with first-ever unions forming at Starbucks, Apple, Google, Microsoft, REI and Trader Joe’s. CNBC sat down with Amazon Labor Union co-founders Chris Smalls and Derrick Palmer to learn about their battle and find out what happens next if the union win is upheld. Chapters: 00:00 -- Intro 2:11 -- Why the win happened now 9:39 -- The uphill battle ahead 13:22 -- Grassroots efforts gain traction 16:18 -- Big economic impact
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 16:12:46 GMT
