Share

Why Americans Aren’t Paid Enough

When adjusted for inflation, wages have remained virtually unchanged over the last 50 years, with workers today earning just 12 cents more than they did in 1972. And with inflation at its highest since 1971, Americans are feeling the pain of slow wage growth. Two-thirds of American workers said that inflation has outpaced any salary gains made in the past year. But some economists argue that the concept is merely a myth politicians use to promote their careers. So, how real is wage stagnation in America today and what does it mean for American workers? Watch the video to find out.

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 16:00:18 GMT