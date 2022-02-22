Share

Why Americans Pick The Wrong Insurance Plan

Most Americans are bad at figuring out which health insurance plan will save them money. A study of almost 24,000 employees at a major Fortune 100 company found that 61% of them chose the wrong plan for their needs and estimated that the average employee could have saved $372 per year by choosing a different plan. Watch the video above to learn why Americans struggle to pick the most financially beneficial insurance plan for them and how to pick the right one.

